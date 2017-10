Related Coverage Englewood Boulevard house burglary investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police now know the name of a person wanted in a burglary investigation.

JPD says they are looking for 31-year-old Jimmy Jermain Foster. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Officers released surveillance video of Foster outside of a home.

They alleged that he is connected to a house burglary that happened on Englewood Boulevard last month.

Anyone with information that could help officers find and arrest Foster, contact Jackson Police.