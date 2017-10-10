MDOC escapee captured in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections escapee who left the Scott County jail is back in custody.

Fugitive Gregory Trigg was arrested in Hazlehurst at the Rodeway Inn Monday night around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said Trigg was traveling in a stolen vehicle from Brandon. The state inmate also had a firearm inside of his motel room, police said.

Hazlehurst Police said Trigg had medical supplies inside the motel to tend to the injuries he sustained while escaping the correctional facility.

He has been turned over to MDOC.