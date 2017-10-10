MDOT response continues following Hurricane Nate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Department of Transportation crews continue recovery efforts following Hurricane Nate along the Gulf Coast.

“All travel lanes are open, but MDOT crews will continue clearing sand from medians and shoulders along the U.S. Highway 90 corridor,” said Transportation Commissioner Tom King. “Motorists should continue being on high alert for roadside crews clearing these areas throughout the week.”

Crews will work on the following response efforts throughout the week.

Most traffic signals along U.S. Highway 90 have been restored; however, several in the Biloxi area remain in flash mode and should be treated as four-way stops.

Crews will continue raising the high-mast lighting systems that were lowered before the storm this week.

