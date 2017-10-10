Neighbors want a Madison Christmas display removed

MADISON, MISS. (WJTV) — A well known Christmas display in Madison has become an issue for some neighbors.

For years, thousands of people have traveled to see a massive Christmas display at a home on Sundial Rd.

The family says the display is supposed to bring joy to the community.

“We are just providing something for the community to enjoy it’s our gift back to the community,” said Carol Richardson. “A lot of people can’t afford to take their family other places.”

Some neighbors say the display has caused a serious problem.

Eddy Edwards, who lives down the street and did not want to talk on camera, said the display causes a traffic nightmare which could be a problem if there is an emergency.

He and other neighbors have asked the city to remove the display. Richardson said the city will make a decision at the next city council meeting.

She also said her family is working with Madison Police to make a traffic plan.

“We think that if everybody gives the plan a chance, there will be a solution to some of the complaints,” said Richardson.