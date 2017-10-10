Surveillance video shows Fred’s Pharmacy burglar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police is asking the public to help them identify a person wanted for burglary.

The incident happened earlier this month at Fred’s Pharmacy located on Raymond Road.

Officers released surveillance video of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime.

The video shows a man wearing a black hoodie taking items from the store.

JPD says several prescription drugs were stolen along with some electronic items.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477).