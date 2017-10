SAND HILL, Miss. (WJTV) – At Pisgah, it is no secret who the offense goes through.

Star running back Don Ragsdale is on a tear again. He’s rushed for 1,791 yards with 20 touchdowns a year after rushing for 3,081 yards with 38 touchdowns.

Click the video above to hear from his head coach, Michael Granberry, on what makes the Dragon running back a “once-in-a-lifetime player.”