JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV 12 is the champion of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association Celebrity Beef Cookout!

The grilling contest was held during the Mississippi State Fair.

On the team was WJTV 12’s Melanie Christopher, Byron Brown, Opie Cooper, and Jamie Pittman!

The judges loved the steak that WJTV prepared! A trophy was presented to the team.

