Details unveiled about 2018 USA International Ballet Competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The USA International Ballet Competition unveiled details about the 2018 competition.

Organizers held a news conference Wednesday at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson.The official commemorative poster for the event was revealed. The artist is a Mississippi native.

The competition is expected to attract dancers from around the world. Thousands of visitors are also expected to attend the events. It will be held in Jackson from June 10 through June 28, 2018.

Organizers said the USA International Ballet Competition is a two-week Olympic-style competition that has been held in Jackson since 1979.

Participants compete for medals, cash prizes, and company contracts at Thalia Mara Hall, which was named for the USA IBC founder Thalia Mara.