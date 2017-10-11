Eminem looks to ‘stomp’ President Trump with lyrical tirade

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Eminem
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York. Eminem has released a verbal tirade on President Donald Trump in a video that aired as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 10, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Eminem has unleashed a lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump, saying he “came to stomp.”

The rapper took aim at Trump in a 4½-minute freestyle rap video that aired as part of BET’s Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night. Eminem focused several times on Trump’s ongoing campaign against NFL national anthem protests, rapping: “so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.” Eminem also derided Trump as “a kamikaze who will probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

Eminem closed the piece by saying people who don’t support the president love the military and the country, but “hate Trump.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

