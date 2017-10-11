Firefighters: Burned woman said ‘Eric’ set her on fire

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Firefighters who talked to a severely burned Mississippi woman say the victim, who later died of her injuries, told them that someone named Eric set her on fire.

Several firefighters testified Tuesday and Wednesday in the trial of Quinton Tellis in Batesville, Mississippi, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Tellis has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the death of the 19-year-old Chambers, who authorities said was found with burns on 93 percent of her body on Dec. 6, 2014, in Courtland, Mississippi. Prosecutors say Tellis set Chambers and her car on fire in a rural back road and left her to die.

The defense maintains that Tellis has been falsely accused, and that Chambers’ dying statement to firefighters shows the killer was someone else.