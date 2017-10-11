Hurst sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Michael Hurst Jr. was sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi by a U.S. district judge.

Hurst was nominated by President Trump in June and was unanimously confirmed by the Senate on October 3, 2017.

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to return to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to do the work of justice and serve the people of Mississippi. We have some of the hardest working, most caring people in this office, and I look forward to partnering with our state and local law enforcement to make sure people are protected, victims are served, and our communities are safer,” said Hurst.

He most recently served as the Director of the Mississippi Justice Institute. From 2006 until February 2015, Hurst served as an Assistant United States Attorney within the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson. He was also the Republican nominee for Mississippi Attorney General in 2015.

Hurst is originally from Hickory, Mississippi. He graduated from East Central Community College in Decatur, and Millsaps College in Jackson, as well as The George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.