Jackson woman accused of workers’ compensation fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson woman is accused of workers’ compensation fraud.

Attorney General Jim Hood said authorities arrested 35-year-old Francine Owens, who also goes by the last name of Wren.

Hood said Owens turned herself in to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday.

She is accused of giving misleading statements to Indemnity Insurance Company of North America. She allegedly claimed that she wasn’t receiving secondary income while receiving workers’ compensation benefits.

While receiving those benefits, it was discovered that she had another job and did not provide that information to the insurance company.

If convicted, Owens faces up to five years in prison and $15,000 in fines.