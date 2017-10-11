‘Light the Night Walk’ to be held Thursday at Trustmark Park

Related Coverage Light The Night Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson family is searching for answers three years after losing a loved on to leukemia.

Melissa Dearmom is a part of one of many families who hopes to raise money and awareness during Thursday night’s Light the Night Walk. This is a Caring for Mississippi event.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients .The event will be held on October 12 at Trustmark Park at 5:30 p.m.

Dearmom’s son Jacob died from Leukemia. Jacob’s sister put together a team to participate in the Light the Night Walk.

“Try to raise money for other families so they don’t have to go through the heartbreak that we went through,” Dearmom said.

The teams and communities will gather to celebrate and honor those affected by cancer.