Marshal Turner appointed as superintendent of Mississippi State Penitentiary

Marshal Turner (Photo: MDOC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections announced the appointment of Marshal Turner as superintendent of Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall made the announcement Wednesday.

“Supt. Turner has climbed the ranks within the MDOC and brings with him a record of leadership that will serve our state well in guiding our correctional officers and staff,” Commissioner Hall said. “Also, he is familiar with Parchman in that he once worked there for two years as a deputy warden.”

Turner has been serving on interim after Earnest Lee retired from the position in September.

“I am honored to accept the appointment,” Turner said. “I have enjoyed a wonderful career with MDOC as an officer, lieutenant, captain, deputy warden and warden. My drive and the way I deal with the everyday stresses of corrections is focusing on ‘No excuses, just solutions’ and ‘I must make it happen.’”

