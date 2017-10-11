Parents allege substitute teacher suggested student be hanged; Lawsuit filed

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The parents of a Black student who attended a Rankin County school filed a lawsuit against the district, alleging that a substitute teacher suggested that their son be hanged.

Tony and Kayla Lindsey filed the complaint Tuesday. Attorney Carlos Moore is representing them.

The Lindseys allege that their son, who is referred to in the lawsuit as T.L., was a senior at Northwest Rankin High when the incident occurred.

They said that a substitute teacher was supervising the class on or about April 7, 2017. They allege that a White classmate was harassing T.L.

The complaint states that T.L. told his classmate to “back off or he would lay him out.”

They said the sub got involved and told the White student to “let T.L. hit him so that they could hang him.”

The Plaintiffs said one of the principal’s contacted them about the incident; they said administrators confirmed that the comments were made and that the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The parents said they were told that the substitute teacher was suspended for two days, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs said their son suffered emotional and mental pain and suffering. They are suing for negligent supervision, racial discrimination, and for other claims. The plaintiffs requested that the court issues compensatory and punitive damages along with other relief.

WJTV 12 reached out to the Rankin County School District about the lawsuit. Below is a statement:

“This matter was investigated, discussed with parents, and resolved the week of April 7, 2017. The allegations in this case were taken out of context for the purpose of gain. We will defend this meritless case vigorously. All RCSD substitute teachers are employed by Kelly Services. Kelly Services has an excellent track record in providing quality substitute teachers. Any person on our campuses must have a background check prior to working around students.”