JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person has been arrested in connection with the fatal Derrick Street stabbing.

Jackson Police said 38-year-old Mario Ledbetter is charged with murder.

Jackson Police went to Derrick Street Monday evening to respond to the incident.

Police said 36-year-old Jason Madison had been stabbed multiple times. He died at the scene.

Mario Ledbetter-38, arrested and charged w/murder in the Monday evening stabbing death of Jason Madison-36 on Derrick St. pic.twitter.com/mG4c0aIJWI — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 11, 2017