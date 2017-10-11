Sears Canada seeks court approval to liquidate all stores

TORONTO (AP) – Sears Canada Inc. is seeking court approval to liquidate its roughly 130 remaining stores.

That would leave about 12,000 employees without a job.

The embattled retailer has been operating under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act since June. It said Tuesday that it had failed to find a buyer that would allow it to continue.

The court overseeing Sears Canada’s operations is expected to hear a motion Friday seeking approval for the liquidation and wind-down of the business.

Sears last week received a revised bid from a buyer group led by its executive chairman Brandon Stranzl to buy the business.

A lawyer for Sears Canada’s court-appointed monitor told the court it would consider the bid, but the company was running out of money and time.

