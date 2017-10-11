State Fire Marshal’s Office to reinspect Eudora Welty Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office plans to inspect the Eudora Welty Library once again.

The downtown library was forced to close its doors last week after an inspection revealed safety violations.

Mississippi Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said he still waiting on confirmation from library leaders, but he expects a deputy fire marshal to conduct the inspection Thursday.

Library leaders tell WJTV 12 they had fixed many of the problems they were cited for in the initial inspection.

Jackson Hinds Library Executive Director Patty Furr says people are being turned away every day, some of them in tears.

“Many of the people that use this library do not have bus fare to go running around to Willie Morris or Margaret Walker Alexander Library,” she said. “They just don’t have it.”

Furr said that there had been some discussion of moving the library to another building.

The Mayor’s office said they are working on a solution to the problem, but there’s no update.

The Library Board of Trustees held an unofficial meeting Tuesday night, but no decisions were made.