Victim’s family calls Derrick Street murder suspect’s bond a slap on the wrist

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a man who was stabbed to death in a Jackson neighborhood is speaking out, after the suspect appeared in court.

They’re upset about the man being given bond.

Jason Madison, 36, was found on Derrick Street Monday night.

Police say a fight led to Madison being stabbed around 20 times.

While Katina Madison mourns her husband, who was left for dead, she found the strength to go to the initial appearance for the man charged with his murder.

“He kept looking in the back, looking around at us. He knew exactly who we was,” Madison said about the suspect.

A judge gave Mario Ledbetter, 38, a $100,000 bond. Madison says it was a slap on the wrist.

“If he died instantly or something, I could understand that better. But they murdered him and killed him, over-killed him,” Madison said.

Ledbetter has a record of being arrested over 20 times, including some possession of cocaine charges and at least one aggravated assault.

He would have to post $10,000 to make bond. But Madison says given his record, that shouldn’t be an option.

Madison is still in jail. The judge who gave that bond was Judge Ali ShamsidDeen.

WJTV has reached out to him for comment.