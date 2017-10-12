Authorities find two fair workers dead Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities say that two Mississippi State Fair workers were found dead Thursday.

Jackson police found the first man at the Regency Hotel just after midnight.

He was staying on Greymont Avenue across the street from the fair.

Officials tell us they believe the 40-year-old was working for the fair.

The cause of death is still pending.

Authorities found drug paraphernalia in the room and they say this could be a possible drug overdose.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department responded to another death Thursday afternoon.

A fair employee went to check on his co-worker when the man did not show up his 1:30 p.m. shift.

That’s when he found the 48-year-old dead.

Authorities say there are no immediate signs of trauma.

Deputies and the Hinds County Coroner responded to the scene.

An investigation is underway.