Boy Scouts of America Announce Historic Change

The Boy Scouts of America announced that starting in the fall of 2018, girls will be allowed to join their Cub Scouts program. Options for older girls will be planned in 2018 and implemented in 2019 according to the statement.

Casey Norwood, the Scout Executive of the Pine Burr Area Council, which covers most of South-East Mississippi, says each Cub Scout pack will have the choice to recruit girls into their pack, but regardless all Cub Scout dens will remain single-gender.

“The churches, the civic clubs that sponsor our units will have the opportunity to allow single gender dens into their Cub Scout programs. The boys will still have their own dens the girls would have theirs,” said Norwood. “But the church or the chartering organization may decide that they just want a boys-only pack and that’s fine, they’ll be able to do that, that’s no change.”

The program for older girls is still being worked on according to Norwood, but through this program girls would be able to become an eagle scout.

Norwood doesn’t expect much local push-back on these developments and expects this to be a smooth transition.

“Scouting is a 100 plus year old program that provides leadership, community service, citizenship training to all of our youth,” said Norwood. “Now we can provide that to the entire family.”