Jackson Police search for burglary suspects

By Published: Updated:
Jackson Police investigate burglaries at Central Mississippi Health Systems

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are searching for the people responsible for stealing from Central Mississippi Health Systems.

The Winter Street building has been burglarized at least two times in the last several months, according to Jackson Police.

The most recent theft was caught on surveillance video in early September.

In the video, you can see an earlier model Dodge Ram Pickup Truck with no tag. Three males, one who appears to be black, and two who appear to be white, get out of the truck. A fourth person, who Jackson Police believe is a white woman, can be seen inside the vehicle, but she never gets out.

The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying the people in this video who are possibly linked to the burglaries.

Anyone with information, should call Jackson Police at 601.960.1234 or call Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS.

