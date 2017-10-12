MHP investigates deadly crash on I-55 in Madison County

MADISON CO, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two vehicle crash on I-55 in Madison County.

They responded to mile marker 123 on I-55 Southbound around 6:35 Thursday evening.

The crash occurred when a Nissan Rouge collided into the rear of a slower moving Lincoln Town Car that had a flat tire that was traveling in the right southbound lane.

After the collision the Nissan Rouge overturned and stopped in the median, the Lincoln Town Car stopped on the southbound shoulder.

The 4 occupants of Lincoln were transported to UMMC due to their injuries.

The driver of the Nissan died as a result of their injuries.

Further information will be released pending notification of next of kin. This crash is still under investigation .