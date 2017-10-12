Portion of I-55 West Frontage Road in Hinds County to close for construction

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be doing work on the I-55 West Frontage Road on October 12, 2017.

We’re told the West Frontage Road on I-55 between Elton Road and Savanna Street will be closed beginning at 7 p.m.

MDOT crews are reconstructing a section of the frontage road as part of the I-55 South Reconstruction Project. Warning signs will be in place, we’re told.

MDOT says there will still be access to local businesses in that area.

MDOT wants to remind everyone to be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s