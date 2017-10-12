Portion of I-55 West Frontage Road in Hinds County to close for construction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be doing work on the I-55 West Frontage Road on October 12, 2017.

We’re told the West Frontage Road on I-55 between Elton Road and Savanna Street will be closed beginning at 7 p.m.

MDOT crews are reconstructing a section of the frontage road as part of the I-55 South Reconstruction Project. Warning signs will be in place, we’re told.

MDOT says there will still be access to local businesses in that area.

MDOT wants to remind everyone to be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.