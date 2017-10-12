State Fire Marshal’s office will allow Eudora Welty Library to reopen Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office inspected the Eudora Welty Library again Thursday and will allow the library to open it’s first floor only on Monday from 9 AM to 6 PM.

The downtown library was forced to close its doors last week after an inspection revealed safety violations.

Library leaders tell WJTV 12 they had fixed many of the problems they were cited for in the initial inspection.

One of the major issues is that the sprinkler system isn’t working. Until a working sprinkler system is installed, fire monitors must be on hand during operating hours. The library will hire off-duty firemen for the jobs.

State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said Thursday, “I will say, it’s so damp, I don’t know that it would burn except for the books. And that’s horrible to say because when you get almost 100% humidity in some of the rooms it’s pretty bad.”

Jackson Hinds Library Executive Director Patty Furr said Tuesday that people are being turned away every day, some of them in tears. “Many of the people that use this library do not have bus fare to go running around to Willie Morris or Margaret Walker Alexander Library,” she said. “They just don’t have it.”

Furr said that there had been some discussion of moving the library to another building. The Mayor’s office said Tuesday they are working on a solution to the problem.

The Library Board of Trustees Vice Chair Wayne McDaniels says, “It’s our intention to fix the building. We’re going to try not to go anywhere. Basically that issue is a city issue so anything on those terms we’re going to refer to the city.”