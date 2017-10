CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Firefighters are on the scene of two crashes on I-20 East.

The first crash is on I-20 Eastbound – just east of Norrell Road. Clinton city officials tell us the left lane is blocked at this time. No injuries have been reported.

We’re told there’s a second crash on I-20 Eastbound – just west of Norrell Road.

If you’re driving in this area, be sure to use caution while emergency responders work to clear the crashes.