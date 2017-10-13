1 dead, 2 others injured in Grenada shooting; 2 arrested

By Published: Updated:
Left to Right: Crawford and Mohead (Photo: Grenada Police)

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people were shot Thursday in Grenada on Adams Street. One of the victims died.

According to Grenada Police, 17-year-old Alexander Trevone Farmer died.The shooting happened on Adams Street around 4 p.m.

Farmer was shot while driving a vehicle. Police said the teen hit a home at the corner of Adams and Govan street. Farmer was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 69-year-old man and his wife was also injured during the shooting. The woman sitting on the porch when the shooting occurred. She had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Kelvin Mohead and 20-year-old Toddric Crawford. They are charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

