Analyst: Fuel was on clothing near burned woman

BATESVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A forensic analyst says he discovered gasoline on a piece of clothing found at the scene where a Mississippi woman was fatally burned, but other items submitted for testing did not have the ignitable liquid on them.

Matthew Simon, an explosives and fire debris expert with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified Friday in the trial of Quinton Tellis. Tellis is charged with capital murder in the 2014 death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.

Simon says he tested a piece of clothing and debris from Chambers’ car, and both had gas on them. However, other items taken from the scene, including burned hair and a blanket used by firefighters wrap Chambers did not have an ignitable liquid on them.