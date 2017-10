JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man accused of murdering two nuns in Durant arraigned in court Friday.

Officials tell WJTV that the plea and motion hearings for Rodney Sanders were set Feb. 5, 2018.

Sisters Paula Merrill and Margaret Held were found stabbed to death on Aug. 25, 2016. The two failed to show up for work at Lexington Medical Clinic, so authorities went to their home to do a welfare check. Their bodies were found.

Sanders trial is set for February 12.