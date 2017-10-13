Authorities arrest 2 on drug charges after search of Rosehaven Drive home

By Published:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are jailed on drug charges in Jackson.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Richland Police Department worked together to arrest 36-year-old Roddiekus Watts and 30-year-old Kendrick Smith Thursday.

The sheriff’s department said they went to a home on Rosehaven Drive in West Jackson to execute a search warrant. Authorities found two pounds of high-grade marijuana and Ecstasy tablets.

Both are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Watts is also facing a charge for being in possession of a firearm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s