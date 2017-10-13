Crash on Highway 18 seriously injures 4-year-old & others

By Published:

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WJTV) – A car wreck on Highway 18 has caused serious injuries and prompted first responders to request a Life Flight helicopter.
Mississippi Highway Patrol officials tell us that a four-year-old was airlifted to the hospital.
It appear a Ford F-150 pulling a trailer hit the back of an SUV that was stopped to make a left turn.
This was near Rock Hill Road in Brandon.
Several people sustained injuries.
The crash is under investigation.

