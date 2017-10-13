Former care worker accused of stealing from patients sentenced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former care is sentenced after being accused of stealing money and a diamond ring from patients at a nursing home.

Attorney General Jim Hood said authorities charged 29-year-old Leslie Burkett with one count each of fraudulent use of identity and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Burkett worked at a nursing home in Pearl.

Hood said she pleaded guilty and was sentenced in court Monday.

She was indicted last year for allegedly stealing several patients’ debit cards and making more than $1,000 in fraudulent transactions on those cards. They said she also stole a patient’s diamond ring and pawned it. The ring has an estimated value of more than $3,000.

A judge sentenced Burkett to two years in MDOC with one year suspended and one year to serve, followed by five years of supervised probation for both counts.

She was also ordered to pay $250 to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund and $250 to the Office of the Attorney General for investigation and court costs, as well as full restitution to the victims.

“Most caregivers take good care of our elderly every day,” said General Hood. “However, this one chose to steal. I hope this one year sentence and the burden of a felony conviction will deter any caregiver contemplating taking advantage of the patients in their care.”