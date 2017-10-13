Identity released in deadly Warren County wreck

By Published:
one person killed on US 80

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly one vehicle accident on US 80 near Deer Ridge Rd.

It happened around 7:47 Friday evening in Warren county just outside Vicksburg.

One person was killed and another person was injured.

The deceased victim is identified as 64 year old, Johnny McCool of Vicksburg.

Investigation shows that a GMC Hummer was traveling westbound and made a U turn in the roadway.

The SUV dropped off of a steep embankment and over turned several times killing the driver.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

