Jackson family escapes early morning house fire

Published:

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday morning.

It happened at a home on Mable Street.

Fire investigators said crews got to the scene around 5:15 in the morning. We’re told they had the fire under control about six minutes later.

The homeowner said a piece of wood near the hot water heater caught on fire, and there’s minimal damage.

We’re told all four people escaped without any serious injuries, and firefighters had to help two of them get out of the home through a window.

 

 

