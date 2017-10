RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The McLaurin High School band director has resigned.

According to the sheriff’s department, they received a report of a possible inappropriate electronic communication with a former female student.

The case is being investigated.

WJTV 12 reached out to the school district about the issue. Below is a statement:

“The McLaurin High School Band Director resigned this week. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss it further.”