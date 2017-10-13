Smith files appeal to Mississippi Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith filed motions Friday to the Supreme Court to dismiss charges pending against him in Rankin County.

Smith’s attorney filed the interlocutory appeal on Friday. They are also asking for the trial that is set to start later this month to be halted.

Court officials said a Rankin County judge refused to dismiss charges of simple domestic violence, aggravated stalking and robbery that was filed by the Attorney General’s office.

Smith was indicted in May in Rankin County. An ex-girlfriend alleged that Smith put her in fear of harm by pointing a firearm at her and making threatening comments. She also claimed he threw her against a counter. The alleged incident happened in 2015.

In the motion’s filed Friday, Smith argued that the AG’s office exceeded its authority when it brought the charges in Rankin County.

The Mississippi Supreme Court is requesting a response from the Attorney General’s office by noon Oct. 17.