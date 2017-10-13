The O.T.: Starkville 14, Madison Central 6

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – In a battle of 6A contenders, Starkville hosted Madison Central on Friday night.
Both teams are 3-0 in Region 2-6A and tied for first in the region.
Click the video above for highlights of the Yellowjackets’ 14-6 win.
