Woman charged with insurance fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is charged with one count of insurance fraud.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 30-year-old Kyomi M. Fulton attempted to defraud GEICO Insurance Company.

Authorities said she allegedly reported a 2000 Grand Marquis to the company as stolen and then submitted a false repair report alleging that she had put a new engine in the vehicle before it was stolen. Hood said the false car repair order she submitted totaled $3,238.89 in repairs.

The indictment stated that no repairs had been made.

Fulton was arrested Wednesday. If convicted, Fulton faces up to three years in prison and $5,000 in fines.