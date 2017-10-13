Woman charged with insurance fraud

By Published:
Kyomi M. Fulton (Photo: AG's Office)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is charged with one count of insurance fraud.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 30-year-old Kyomi M. Fulton attempted to defraud GEICO Insurance Company.

Authorities said she allegedly reported a 2000 Grand Marquis to the company as stolen and then submitted a false repair report alleging that she had put a new engine in the vehicle before it was stolen. Hood said the false car repair order she submitted totaled $3,238.89 in repairs.

The indictment stated that no repairs had been made.

Fulton was arrested Wednesday. If convicted, Fulton faces up to three years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

