10th Annual Fat Tire Festival & McGee Lungbuster in Ridgeland this weekend

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s the 10th year of the annual Fat Tire Festival in Ridgeland this weekend!

The two-day event features mountain bike races and live music performances at the Ridgeland Trails at 521 Giles Lane.

Camping is also available along the trails for the races. A free kids race will happen Saturday at 1 PM.

The main event, the McGee Lungbuster Cross Country Race, is a series final for the Gulf South Regional Championship Series.

For more information, visit Tri-County Mountain Bike Association on Facebook or www.Tricountymtb.org.