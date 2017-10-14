Gateway Rescue Mission raising money for shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gateway Rescue Mission needs your help, as they try to raise $3,000 for their shelter.

And for Dexter Pollet Gateway is more than just a place of work, it saved his life, “Gateway helped me spiritually, God has strengthened me when I was weak, little did I know that it was spawned on this side of being clean and sober.”

And along side Pollet during his journey throughout one of the programs at Gateway was Rusty Ryan, “I’ve got a passion for what we do, when working with the programmers you see guys come in here and you love them you want to see them succeed”

About 10 years ago Ryan started as a volunteer at the shelter, “God loves me, and God blessed me and the people here like me for whatever reason and they have helped me work my way up.” And throughout the past few years, these two have worked diligently to make gateway as close to a home as possible.

The buildings have seen many improvements including a new kitchen, but now the shelter is in need of more funds to continue it’s upkeep, “we’re looking to do new paint, new sheet rock, new light fixtures make it come to a modern day

kind of feel,” says Ryan.

Because for Pollet and Ryan paying it forward is the best way to pay it back.

Click here if you would like to donate, and search Gateway Rescue Mission.