HINDS CO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder suicide on Duke Road in Utica.

Hinds County officials say one woman and one man are deceased at the scene.

We’re told the call came in around 1 Saturday afternoon.

The Hinds County Coroner has been called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say they do not know who shot who at this time.

We will continue to follow the investigation and keep you updated on the latest as it develops.