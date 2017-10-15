19-year-old woman killed in Lamar County shooting

By Published:

LAMAR CO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex located at the 100 Block of Foxgate Avenue.

Deputies were dispatched to the incident a little before noon Sunday.

Officials say when they arrived on scene they found a 19-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says they are interviewing a person of interest at this time, but he has not been charged with anything.

They’re also interviewing witnesses in the area.

The identity of the victim and the person of interest are not being released at this time.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest as it develops.

