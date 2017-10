WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly, one car crash involving a pedestrian around 2 Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on MS 80 near Amberleaf Dr. when a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.

The victim is identified as 40-year-old, Edwin C. Brown of Vicksburg, who died from his injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation.