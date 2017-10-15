The Sports Zone: Hugh Kellenberger Interview

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hugh Kellenberger from the Clarion-Ledger joined TJ Werre Sunday night to discuss a variety of topics regarding Week 7 of the college football season.

The pair discuss LSU’s win over Auburn and what it says about the rest of the SEC. They also discuss the Tigers’ impending trip to Oxford and if Ole Miss can beat LSU at home for the third time in a row.

Also, Mississippi State’s win over BYU is a topic and so is Jackson State’s 0-6 start to the season.

Don’t forget to watch The Sports Zone every Sunday night on WJTV 12 at 10:20.

