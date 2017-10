Related Coverage 19-year-old woman killed in Lamar County shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Lamar County deputies charged one person in connection with the murder that happened at the Foxgate Apartments over the weekend.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said a judge denied bond for 27-year-old Tracey Terrale Bullock Monday in court.

19-year-old Davisha Harris died from a gunshot wound, authorities said. Rigel said deputies arrived at the scene before noon Sunday and found Harris dead.

The victim’s family members Harris and Bullock recently started dating.