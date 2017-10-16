2 shot at Jackson sports bar; 1 wanted for aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people were shot at a sports bar in Jackson over the weekend. One person is wanted in connection with the crime.

Officers are looking for 40-year-old Abron Lashaun Carter.

Jackson Police said on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., they went to TD’s Sports Bar on Fortification Street to respond to the scene.

Officers said one of the victims was shot multiple times in the legs and the abdomen; the second victim was shot in the leg.

The investigation revealed that there was a fight between two men inside the bar.

Police said one of the men tried to leave; Authorities said the shooter allegedly fired shots at the victim and his brother. What actually

led to the altercation remains unknown.

JPD said the victim shot multiple times is listed in critical condition. The second victim is listed in stable condition.

Two felony arrests warrants for Aggravated Assault have been issued for Carter. Anyone with information that can assist in locating Carter is asked to contact Police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS(8477). This investigation is ongoing.