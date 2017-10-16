3 new West Nile cases reported in Hinds, DeSoto counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting three new human cases of West Nile virus.

The new cases are in Hinds and DeSoto counties. The new cases brings the total to 60 this year.

So far this year cases have been reported in Bolivar, Calhoun (2), Clarke, Clay, Covington, DeSoto (2), Forrest (5), Hinds (14), Humphreys (2), Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee (3), Leflore, Lincoln (2), Lowndes (2), Madison (4), Monroe (2), Noxubee, Perry, Rankin (7), Scott (2), Sunflower, Wilkinson, and Yazoo counties.

Two deaths have been reported, in Forrest and Humphreys counties.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

MSDH suggests residents to follow these tips to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne illness:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.