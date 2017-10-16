3-year-old fights for her life after car wreck

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A family is praying for a miracle as their 3-year-old baby girl clings to life in a hospital bed.

Breanna Martin is the mother of Chloe Martin, “to even imagine a world without that young girl in it is unbearable.” But that’s exactly what Jesse and Brennan Martin are being forced to do… sit and wait for their three year old daughter to heal. Her father says, “she’s still on a ventilator she’s still on life support pressure on her brain is still swelling and going up constantly they keep monitoring it and trying to keep it down hopefully they don’t have to remove a large part of her skull to make room for her brain to heal.”

Friday night Jesse and Brennan were sitting in their front yard building a bonfire waiting for Chloe and their youngest daughter to be dropped off by the babysitter. But as their sitter went to turn into the driveway an F 150 slammed into the back of the car. They watched helplessly as their world was rocked, “I went over and grabbed my daughter out of the car she was limp unresponsive still is she was moving a little bit,” says Jesse.

Chloe had to be airlifted to the hospital after being just feet from her own front door, “your heart hurts literally hurts it feels heavy.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol was on scene within minutes… but it was what they did once they were there that made all of the difference in the world to this family, “they treated her like she was one of their own in a way and it really does truly go a long way with parents when the people that you pay to protect you everyday they go a little bit of the extra mile to help.”

Jesse says all three troopers have called to check on their baby and they can’t thank them enough for going that extra mile. Everyone else in the car received only minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Right now no charges have been filed against the driver for the truck that hit Chloe, but a spokesperson with MHP says they are awaiting lab results.

If you would like to donate to the family click here for their Go Fund me account.