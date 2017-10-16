3rd suspect wanted in connection with Grenada shooting

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) — The Grenada Police Department named a third suspect in the Adams Street deadly shooting investigation.

Officers said they are looking for 22-year-old Jervarian Young.

Three people were shot Thursday. According to Grenada Police, 17-year-old Alexander Trevone Farmer died.

Farmer was shot while driving a vehicle. Police said the teen hit a home at the corner of Adams and Govan street. Farmer was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 69-year-old man and his wife were also injured during the shooting. The woman was sitting on the porch when the shooting occurred. She had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Kelvin Mohead and 20-year-old Toddric Crawford. They are charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Young is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault and murder. His last known residence was in Memphis, Tenn.

Anyone who knows Young’s whereabouts, contact the Grenada Police Department.