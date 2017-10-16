Alex Deaton sentenced in Kansas for robbery, attempted murder

PRATT COUNTY, Kansas. (WJTV) — The man accused of several crimes in three different states is sentenced in Kansas.

A Pratt County judge sentenced Alex Deaton to 155 months for attempted first-degree murder and 59 months for aggravated robbery, according to KSNW-TV. The sentences will run concurrently.

Deaton is accused of murdering two people and shooting a third person in Mississippi, before leaving the state and allegedly committing more crimes.

Deaton was charged in Pratt County after authorities accused him of shooting a store clerk and stealing a car.

Deaton was wanted for murder in the death of his 30-year-old girlfriend, Heather Robinson. She was found dead in her apartment at the Vineyard at Castlewoods on February 24, 2017.

He is also accused of shooting a Rankin County jogger and murdering Brenda Pinter at a

Neshoba County church.

Authorities said Deaton went on the run and committed other crimes after he left the state of Mississippi.

New Mexico authorities said he allegedly kidnapped a couple near a hiking trail. Police say the victims were held at gunpoint and forced inside of the trunk. The victims were shot during the struggle.

On March 1, Deaton was captured after a fiery crash in Kansas.

The Pratt County attorney said extradition would be up to the other states. Deaton’s attorney said he would most like serve his sentence in Kansas first.

Below is a timeline of the crimes that occurred.